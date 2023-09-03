A scorcher on Sunday, with a few isolated storms possible this evening

Today’s Forecast:

While we're not expecting a huge break from the heat today, we're at least heading in the right direction as highs will cool by another couple of degrees this afternoon. Clouds will also increase this afternoon, and as some energy moves into the Plains from the mountains, we can't rule out a few hit or miss showers. Dry air at the surface will make it tough for these showers to survive, with our best chances locally being in the Pikes Peak Region and the upper Arkansas River Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. Today's forecast of 91° would make it our fourth day in a row in the 90s in Colorado Springs, so it will be hot! On top of the heat, there's at least a small chance of a late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm today in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 61. With only about a 10% chance of a thunderstorm today in the Pueblo area, our forecast will remain on the hot and dry side as highs look to climb back into the upper 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. Hot again today, with around a 30% chance of an afternoon or early evening thunderstorm for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 49. Another warm and dry day in Teller County on Sunday, but slightly more humid today, with the potential for some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. No big changes today temperature wise as highs will remain around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. On the storm front...it's possible that we could see a few isolated storms late this afternoon or evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. More of the same today for the Plains of Southern Colorado, with highs this afternoon expected to soar into the 90s and lower 100s. As storms move off of the mountains this evening, gusty winds will be possible nearby any passing storms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot, with increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few quick passing showers and thunderstorms into this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Energy coming out of the Great Basin today will lead to more organized showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and mountain valleys this afternoon. Main threats nearby any storms will be heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will settle back into Southern Colorado on Monday. It will also be a lot windier during the day, which will lead to an increased threat of high fire danger across parts of Southern Colorado.

KOAA weather A Fire Weather Watch has been issued on Labor Day for parts of Southern Colorado

If windy enough in the morning, it could have an impact on the final day of Labor Day Lift Off as gusts in Colorado Springs tomorrow may range between 10-15 mph.

Following the passage of a cold front Monday evening, a brief cool down will return highs to near seasonal norms Tuesday and Wednesday before we warm things back up by the end of the week.

____

