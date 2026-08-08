A scorcher of a weekend in Colorado's urban areas and plains

Weekend Heat:

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect both Saturday and Sunday for the zones highlighted in orange from noon until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 97;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 pm. Saturday will be partly cloudy with NW wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 104;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 pm. Saturday will be a scorcher with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 101;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 pm. It will be hot on Saturday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 55; High: 88;

It will be a toasty Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 2-8 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 100s;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 pm for Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties. It will be mostly sunny and scorching hot. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/63; High: 96/98;

It will be a hot Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be very warm in the mountain valleys with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday stays just as hot with the heat advisory in effect once again from noon until 8 pm.

The heat remains early next week with 80s, 90s, and 100s on Monday and Tuesday. But temperatures will fall back to the 70s and 80s for the latter half of the week. Plus, the monsoon flow returns, bringing cooling afternoon thunderstorms back to the forecast. A spotty thunderstorm is possible Monday and Tuesday. The best chances for rain will be from Wednesday through Friday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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