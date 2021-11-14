A return to above average highs for the start of the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy to gusty winds will continue in the mountains this evening before weakening quite a bit later tonight. Otherwise, we'll see a calm and quiet night across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows outside of the mountains will be fairly mild as well, only cooling down to the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 38; High: 73. When considering that it's the middle of November, we're looking at a super warm start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with daytime highs soaring into the 70s.

PUEBLO: Low: 34; High: 79. Light westerly winds on Monday will bring a very warm and dry airmass to the forecast, with daytime highs up near the 80 degree mark.

CANON CITY: Low: 42; High: 74. Warm and breezy on Monday, with highs quite a bit warmer than what we saw this past weekend.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 35; High: 63. Monday's forecast will be pretty quiet across Teller County, with our weather trending mild and breezy for the start of the week.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Monday will be a quiet one for northern El Paso County, with light to moderate breezes and well above average highs.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. A warm start to the week across the Plains as we'll see daytime highs soar into the middle and upper 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Light downslope winds will bring a warm day of weather to the southern I-25 corridor. Tuesday will be just as warm, and much windier.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A pleasant day for the mountains on Monday, with dry skies and moderate westerly winds.

Extended Outlook:

Winds will accelerate on Tuesday ahead of a potent cold front. With a combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity, Fire Weather Watches are likely to turn into Red Flag Warnings on Tuesday as the fire danger threat looks high. A powerful cold front will bring a significant cooling trend on Wednesday as highs only warm into the 30s and 40s. Some moisture will move in with the front, and there's even a small chance that we could see a light dusting of snow Wednesday morning from Teller County to the Palmer Divide.

After a cold one on Wednesday, lows Wednesday night will drop all the way down to the 10s and 20s. The rest of the week and next weekend both look dry.

