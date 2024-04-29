A return to above average highs early this week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After rain Friday night, snow on Saturday and a few thunderstorms on Sunday, our work week will begin much quieter in Southern Colorado. On the Plains, we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday, with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Temperatures tonight will stay above freezing on the Plains, only cooling down to the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. A dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday, with our high today warming into the upper 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 42. Sunshine early will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon today, with our high more than 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 44. A nice and quiet start to the week for eastern Fremont County on Monday, with today's high warming into the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 34. Light breezes, dry skies and near average highs on Monday for Teller County, with upper 50s this afternoon in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Clear skies and cool temperatures this morning will give way to a nice and mild afternoon as our highs today warm into the 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry skies, warm highs and a fair amount of sunshine on tap for the Plains on Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A mild to warm Monday, with mostly sunny skies and light to moderate westerly breezes this afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A dry and mild start to the week for the mountains, with calmer winds during the day before turning breezy this evening. Evening wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be windy and warmer, with gusts to 30 mph in the Pikes Peak Region during the afternoon. Stronger gusts to 50 mph in the San Luis Valley will be accompanied by very low relative humidity and a Red Flag Warning. Our highs Tuesday will warm into the 70s and 80s on the Plains, with Wednesday only expected to be a few degrees cooler.

By Wednesday night our next cold front arrives. Behind the front, highs will cool back down to the mid 50s in Colorado Springs on Wednesday before rebounding to the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Our mid-week storm will not be as wet as what we saw last weekend. A few showers will be possible Wednesday night, with the slight chance for a rain-snow mix Thursday morning in parts of the Pikes Peak Region, and a few spotty thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

