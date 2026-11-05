A quick hitting system brings rain and snow to Southern Colorado tonight

Tonight's Forecast:

A fast-moving storm system tracks across Colorado tonight, bringing a quick blast of high-elevation mountain snow and scattered lower-elevation showers. A cold front diving south brings gusty northerly winds up to 35 mph, along with isolated thunderstorms capable of wind gusts up to 45 mph. Snow levels drop overnight, with high mountain passes picking up 4 to 9 inches of snow. A brief hour or two of rain switching to snow is possible over Monument Hill late tonight, though warm ground temperatures should prevent accumulation. Lows tonight drop into the 20s for the high valleys and the 30s across the plains.

Thursday's Forecast: Rapidly improving conditions arrive Thursday as the storm system exits to the east. Morning clouds and gusty winds will give way to increasing afternoon sunshine. Temperatures remain fairly mild with highs reaching the 40s to low 50s for high mountain valleys and the mid-50s to near 60 degrees across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 51;

Rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms build this evening alongside a cold front with gusty northerly winds. A brief rain-to-snow mix is possible over northern El Paso County around Monument late tonight. Skies clear Thursday morning for a sunny afternoon with highs reaching the low-50s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 54;

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible late Wednesday afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through. Gusty winds taper off overnight with lows in the mid-30s. Thursday will turn bright and sunny with highs near 58.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 53;

Cloud cover and scattered evening showers clear out overnight as winds ease. Thursday brings a return to mostly sunny skies and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 43;

Rain and snow showers develop this evening, with Pikes Peak picking up significant snow accumulations overnight. Clouds break Thursday morning, leaving cool and mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Extended outlook forecast: The quick-moving system exits Thursday, opening the door for drier and significantly warmer weather by the weekend.

Friday: A brief wave keeps cooler air and minor cloud cover over the region, though conditions remain generally quiet with highs holding in the 50s.

Saturday – Tuesday: A strong ridge of high pressure builds over the Rockies, delivering a multi-day stretch of sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm weather. High temperatures across the lower elevations and eastern plains will easily climb into the 60s and lower 70s through early next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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