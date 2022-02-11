A quick burst of snow tonight; sunny for the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, snow showers will move from north to south across the state, ending for the Pikes Peak region by 10 pm. The HWY 50 corridor will see snow through 11 pm. South of HWY 50 the snow will end by midnight to 1 am.

Watch for narrow, heavy bands of snow throughout the evening. This will reduce visibility on the road with quick accumulations.

Forecast accumulations tonight:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 41; Saturday will be calm and sunny again.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 44; Sunny with decreasing clouds on Saturday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 44; Near-average by Saturday afternoon with sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 35; A sunny yet cool day with snowmelt expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 40; Saturday will be sunny and calm.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Low 40s with sunshine on Saturday and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Low 40s on Saturday with decreasing clouds.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s/40s; The sun returns and winds will be gusty. Temperatures will rise above freezing Saturday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday through Tuesday will be sunny and mild to the 50s and 60s. The next cold front arrives Wednesday bringing a chance of snow through Thursday.

____

