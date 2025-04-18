A powder weekend in April on the slopes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Even though we're wrapping up the ski report for the season, Mother Nature still has more snow to deliver.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place now through Saturday. So plan on difficult winter travel conditions to any still-operating resort until that time.

Speaking of operations, more resorts will close this weekend. Vail, Aspen, Snowmass, and Steamboat will turn off the cables after the weekend, among others. These closures represent the last big batch of closures as the rest of the open resorts try to operate as long as conditions allow.

This weekend will put a temporary pause on snowmelt. It will be chilly at Breck and Vail, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and a slight warm-up on Sunday.

At Winter Park and Steamboat - it will also be cold.

So let's talk about the new snow. Rain will transition to snow tonight as moisture moves in from the northwest. By Friday morning, heavy snow will be ongoing over a good chunk of the mountains.

By Friday afternoon, the axis of heaviest snow moves into the central mountains and Front Range. This will likely be the toughest travel period.

Snow continues into Saturday but will get lighter and patchier through the day.

And finally, on Sunday, dry skies return.

This is a good helping of snow for this time of year. Resorts along I-70 could get over eight inches, with some above-treeline slopes potentially getting a foot.

KOAA Snow Forecast on Colorado's Ski Slopes through Saturday Morning



Until next season, may the powder be ever in your favor.

