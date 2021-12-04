A pleasant start to the weekend with a windy Sunday expected

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 32. Sunny today with light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 30. Sunny and mild today with temperatures about 10 degrees above average.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 40. Breezy at times today with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 34. A light breezy today with sunny weather and mild temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mid to upper 50s with sunshine and light winds today.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Upper 50s to low 60s with sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s.Low 60s today with just a light breeze and sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mid-50s to low 60s for mountain valleys with winds picking up tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Fire danger returns to southern Colorado Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will be about 5 degrees warmer than today and winds will be gusting up to 40 mph in the mountains and 30 mph in the plains. The wind comes in along with a cold front in the early afternoon. Temperatures will drop behind the front but will be delayed until overnight into Monday. Monday will be chilly with 30s across the region.

