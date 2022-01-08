A pleasant Saturday ends with light snow and rain

Today’s Forecast:

The day will start with a mix of sun and high clouds. A cold front slowly moves through the region this evening, bringing a chance of rain and snow. Elevations over 6,000 feet will likely see all snow, if not a quick dose of rain before changing over. Below 6,000 feet will see rain through the evening, slowly transitioning to snow overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 48; Low: 21. A partly cloudy and mild day ahead will end with a cold front this evening. A chance of snow showers after 4 pm, with a quick transition from rain to snow. Accumulations from a dusting to 2 inches.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 28. Today will be seasonable with partly cloudy conditions. This evening, expect rain to start after 5 pm with a transition to snow tonight around 9 pm, with snow accumulations from a dusting to an inch. Accumulations come with a fair amount of uncertainty with this storm as they are dependent on when the rain transitions to snow.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 30. A partly cloudy and mild day ahead. This evening, rain showers are possible after 5 pm with a wintry mix expected into the evening with a transition to snow tonight. Accumulations of snow will be from a dusting to an inch.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 17. The day will be cool and mild with a breeze. Snow showers are possible after 3 pm with accumulations of 1-2 inches by Sunday morning.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Highs will make it to the low 40s today. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible after 3 pm with a quick transition to snow showers this evening. Snow accumulations will be between 1-2 inches by Sunday morning.

PLAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Upper 40s to low 50s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty rain showers are possible after 4 pm with a slow transition to snow tonight by about 9-10 pm. Because of the late to snow, accumulations will be light and likely only a dusting to half an inch at most.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Highs will be in the low 50s today and it will be a pleasant afternoon with light winds. There is a chance of snow showers after 8 pm with accumulations up from 0 to 0.5".

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. Today will be partly cloudy and mild. There will be two focused areas of precipitation. The first will be snow in the mountains west of the continental divide, where a few stray showers will move east into the San Luis Valley and upper Arkansas River into Park county. These areas will only see light snow, less than an inch. The other area of precipitation will be from a cold front in the plains, which allows the foothills and I-25 adjacent mountains to see snow, including Teller county, eastern Fremont county, and the Wet Mountain and Sangre De Cristo Mountain region. These zones will see accumulations of 1-3 inches.

A little bit of moisture is expected with a cold front from 4 pm-2 am. This is a warmer system, allowing for rain initially. Some uncertainty remains for snow totals because of the rainy start, especially below 6,000 feet. #COwx pic.twitter.com/TgZmwEYOwu — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 8, 2022

Extended Outlook:

Sunday the roads will improve quickly and conditions will be sunny and seasonable, to the 40s in the plains and upper 30s in the mountains. Conditions will remain on the warmer side next week, with 40s and 50s expected.

