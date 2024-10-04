A pleasant Friday before more record heat on Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will ease up tonight, dropping less than 10 mph and the sky will be clear. Temperatures will be close to the average, meaning Friday morning will be chilly. Grab a jacket!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 76;

Sunny on Friday and about 5 degrees above average. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 80;

It will be sunny on Friday with a high temperature about 5 degrees above average. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Sunny and warm on Friday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 73;

Friday will be sunny and chilly in the morning followed by a comfortable afternoon. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 78;

Chilly in the morning for Monument and the Tri-Lakes area with sunshine warming us up quickly. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Sunny on Friday with a chilly morning followed by a warm afternoon in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/42; High: 82/82;

Sunny on Friday with a breeze from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be sunny with morning lows close to freezing or in the mid-30s then afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, temperatures boost back up to the upper 70s in the mountain valleys and 80s/90s in the plains. This heat will come ahead of our next cold front that arrives Saturday evening. The entire day will be breezy, and with the hot and dry conditions, fire danger will be elevated. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Saturday afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.