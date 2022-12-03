A pleasant first weekend of December in store

Today’s Forecast:

Some clouds today with overall calm and cool weather in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. Partly cloudy today with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 25. Partly cloudy with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 34. Mostly cloudy today with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 25. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 30. Partly cloudy today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy today with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 54/53; Low: 36/34. Mostly sunny today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy and breezy today with dry conditions east of the continental divide. Snow showers are possible west of the divide today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday becomes about 5 degrees warmer with sunshine. And temperatures will peak in the 50s and 60s on Monday of next week. A breezy cold front will take temperatures back down to seasonable levels Tuesday onward.

____

