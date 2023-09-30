A nice morning with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and gusty breezes

Today’s Forecast:

Morning sun transitions to PM clouds and showers which should start around 3:00PM in the mountains, 4/5PM in the I-25 corridor and 5/6PM eastern plains. Many storms will contain gusty breezes, a couple will have strong winds and may become severe. All of Southern Colorado is in a 1/5 "Marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon - primarily capable of strong and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 49.

Morning sunshine with a few high clouds. Puffy "skywatching" clouds arrive during the afternoon as breezes increase. Showers arrive between lunch and dinnertime, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Storms will be capable of gusty breezes of 40-50 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 54.

Toasty through mid-afternoon with sunshine transitioning to partly cloudy skies. A shower is possible near dinnertime, but you're also likely to see virga - rain that doesn't reach the ground.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 54.

Mainly sunny with high clouds during the morning transition to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3:00PM, which could contain gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 44.

Partly cloudy skies this morning with increasing afternoon clouds. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00PM, which could contain gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Upper 70s; Low: 40s.

Relatively clear skies this morning will transition to partly cloudy PM skies. Gusty SW winds of 25-35 mph. A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms but more likely to experience wind from thunderstorms nearby.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s

Toasty yet again with sunshine this morning giving way to scattered showers around dinnertime. A few thunderstorms possible, a couple may contain gusty winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/83; Low: 50s.

A nice morning with SW gusty winds this afternoon and scattered to numerous thunderstorms during the late afternoon. A few may contain gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s.

Increasing clouds, with rain/snow showers at summits by 1PM and thunder possible after 2PM. No accumulations expected. Scattered thunderstorms continue through the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

An upper level low approaches through the day, bringing gusty winds, clouds and shower chances through tonight. Showers are again possible tomorrow but should be more isolated to the mountains with the plains and corridor remaining mainly dry. Storm chances increase again Monday including another potential for strong storms in the plains. A pattern change by mid-week brings temperatures down to fall-like norms.

