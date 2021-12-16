A much nicer and less windy day expected on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

As of 5 pm, all High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings have been allowed to expire. I still think that some 25-45 mph gusts will be possible up until midnight. The strongest gusts will be across the mountains, southeast Plains and parts of the Pikes Peak Region. With clear skies and lighter overnight winds, temperatures will be turn quite cold by Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 20; High: 48. A cold start to an otherwise beautiful day. Sunshine will help to warm us up into the upper 40s on Thursday, with light southwesterly breezes expected for the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 17; High: 51. After an incredible day of damage and destructive winds, Thursday's weather will thankfully be much more quiet, with pleasant highs warming into the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 25; High: 50. A much calmer and quieter day for Fremont County on Thursday as today's storm races off to the east.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 18; High: 40. It will be cold Thursday behind today's powerful cold front. We can expect breezy southwest winds by the afternoon as highs warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s. Cold morning temperatures will give way to seasonal afternoon highs. It will also be breezy during the day, with south winds around 10-20 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Feeling like winter in the morning, but with sunshine and lighter winds, it could be a lot worse. Gusty southerly winds will return to the Plains by the afternoon, topping out near 35 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Clear and cold Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm nicely by the afternoon, topping out in the upper 40s and 50s. The wind will be back, but with gusts 30-40 mph, it won't be nearly as strong as what we saw today.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s. Although it won't be as windy as today, a brand new storm will maintain gusty conditions across the mountains on Thursday, with peak gusts up near 45 mph. It will also be cold, with light snow possible by the evening north of Highway 50.

Extended Outlook:

A weak cold front will bring a few degrees of cooling to the Plains on Friday, and some gusty afternoon winds. Highs will stay chilly for the start of our weekend before a good 8-12 degrees of warming by Sunday. Heading into next week, Sunday's dry and warmer pattern looks to continue with snow not likely over the next 7 days.

