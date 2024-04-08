A mostly cloudy Solar Eclipse Forecast for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

All eyes will be on the sky this afternoon as today is the day for the Great North American Solar Eclipse. For Southern Colorado, we won't be in the path of totality, meaning that we'll only see a partial Solar Eclipse. Of course, the weather plays a prominent role in that! As we approach the peak eclipse this afternoon at 12:39 pm, mid and upper level clouds will be on the increase. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in the Pikes Peak Region, and mostly cloudy to cloudy along and south of Highway 50.

Late this afternoon, a storm passing to our south will bring the potential for some light snow showers to the mountains and higher terrain of the Pikes Peak Region. Areas in Teller County could see up to 1" of accumulation on grassy surfaces. A sprinkle or two will be possible on the I-25 corridor, but impacts will be minimal.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 31. Turning mostly cloudy this afternoon, with a spot shower or two possible through late this evening. Our high today will be several degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Cooling down from yesterday by around 5 degrees, with skies turning mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 34. A cooler and cloudier start to the week, with skies turning mostly cloudy this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, but impacts will be minimal.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Increasing clouds this afternoon will give way to a chance for snow this afternoon and evening. Snow totals of 1" or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Cooler today, and turning cloudy this afternoon over northern El Paso County. A few snow showers will be possible towards late afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. The wind will be considerably weaker today compared to what we saw this past weekend. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with our highs this afternoon warming into the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. A cooler and cloudier afternoon can be expected for the southern I-25 corridor on Monday, along with a few afternoon and evening showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. An incoming storm will bring light snow to our mountains today, with snow showers coming to an end by early Tuesday morning. Snow totals from 1-4".

Extended outlook forecast:

Clearing skies Tuesday will make for a really nice day, with our high in Colorado Springs expected to rebound into the upper 50s. A slow and steady warming trend will follow, with highs climbing a degree or two each afternoon through Thursday. Wednesday looks a bit windy, but dry, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

An incoming storm this weekend will lead to a warmer and breezy Friday, with more wind and warmth on tap this weekend. Highs from Friday into Sunday on the Plains will warm into the 70s & 80s each day.

