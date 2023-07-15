A mixed bag of weather this weekend, with stormy skies on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

A small break from the heat for the start of the weekend, with highs much more comfortable today across the Plains. The cool down will coincide with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado. Severe threats look relatively low today locally. That said, we can't rule out a few severe thunderstorms this afternoon from the I-25 corridor down into the southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 57. Upper 70s will surely feel nice today, but with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, you might want to have a "Plan B" for any outdoor activities in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 60. A gorgeous morning will give way to a cooler and more unsettled day on Saturday, with a few stronger, even severe thunderstorms possible across Pueblo County today.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 61. A cooler start to the weekend as highs on Saturday look to top out in the middle 80s. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, and some storms could reach severe status.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 48. After a sunny start to our Saturday, increasing clouds will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Severe threats are pretty low in Teller County, but watch out for frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and small hail from any passing storms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A nice start to the weekend temperature wise, but today's cool down will come with a better threat for showers and thunderstorms. Main window for rain today will come between 1-7 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. While today won't be a widespread severe weather day, we want you to keep an eye on the sky as a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could turn severe. Ground zero looks to be south of Highway 50, for Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Hail up to 2" will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Sunshine this morning will help to fuel storms this afternoon across the southern I-25 corridor. Here, the potential for severe weather is much higher than areas to the north. Any storms that do turn severe could produce 1-2" hail, 60 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/70s. High country storms today will favor areas east of the Continental Divide. This could mean a stormy afternoon for the Sangres, Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valleys. With storms in the forecast today, be on the look out for heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Today's stormy and cooler weather will give way to a drier and much warmer end to the weekend. Under the influence of high pressure, temperatures will be around 8-12 degrees warmer on Sunday. Further warming next week will bring another scorcher to Southern Colorado, with widespread 90s and 100s for the Plains.

As the ridge breaks down, daily storm chances look to return to our forecast by as early as Wednesday. The increase in storm coverage late next week will also allow for a break from the heat as highs return to the 80s and lower 90s.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

