A mixed bag of weather this weekend following a fantastic Friday

Today’s Forecast:

After Thursday's strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures, today's weather will feel much more like fall. Sunshine will keep our skies bright, with light winds a perfect compliment to our forecast. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, but still above average for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 32. Super sunshine for Southern Colorado today, with highs warming into the lower 60s this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 29. Bright skies and mild highs will make for a really nice end to the week for Pueblo, with a lot less wind than what we saw on Thursday.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 34. We'll be more than 10 degrees cooler than Thursday, but still above average, with highs in the middle 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 26. It'll be tough to complain about today's weather as we're expecting sunny skies, light winds and a mild for mid-November high in the lower 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A calm, mild and sunny end to the week along the Palmer Divide will give way to a few sprinkles on Saturday and snow by Sunday night.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. After 70s and 80s on Thursday, daytime highs today in the 60s will be much cooler than yesterday, but still warmer than average.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny skies and mild highs this afternoon will give way to a mostly clear and cool night, with temperatures lowering into the 20s and 30s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Dry skies on Friday and much lighter winds for the mountains will be followed by snow showers on Saturday and more snow from Sunday into Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The first of two storm systems will move across the state on Saturday. This will bring snow to the mountains, and the possibility of a few sprinkles or spotty showers to our forecast by Saturday afternoon. Even with the threat of a shower or two, highs will remain mild, topping out in the lower 60s.

A more potent storm will move into the state on Sunday. Skies should remain dry until around sunset, with the potential for rain showers first before a transition to snow late Sunday night. Snow showers will continue into Monday morning, with accumulations likely to stay around an inch or less in the Colorado Springs area. With higher totals from this storm on Monument Hill and in Teller County, these areas will need to be watched closely for a messy commute Monday morning. Monday will also be cold and windy, with highs only in the 30s and 40s.

Skies will dry out Tuesday to Wednesday as temperatures warm. A dry cold front on Thanksgiving Day will bring chilly air to our forecast, with highs only warming into the 40s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.