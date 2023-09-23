A mix of sunshine and clouds today before wall-to-wall sunshine arrives Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A mixture of sun and high clouds today with modest upper-level moisture moving through. Breezy this morning with winds decreasing this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 70s to low 80s - cooler than yesterday and near average. Great for getting outside...hiking, mowing the lawn, or if you're planning a relaxing Saturday, having the windows open!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. High clouds, light winds, and feeling exactly like late September should feel. Decent sunshine at times today mixed with periods of cloudier skies at the start and end of the day. Humidity drops tonight so expect a very dry feel to the air if out late.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 45. Comfortable, dry, and warm, with plenty of filtered sunshine for much of the day. Light winds this morning turn into an off-and-on modest breeze this afternoon. Turning more cloudy late this afternoon before clouds clear back out overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. Dry, warm, plenty of sunshine, with a modest breeze developing this afternoon coming off the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. A fall-like feel to the air with light breezes this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with periods of thin high clouds, and a couple highly scattered friendly puffy clouds as well.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Dry, pleasant, and decent sunshine throughout the day. Some clouds build in late in the afternoon before clearing out again overnight with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A comfortable day on tap with cloudy skies early. More sun during the afternoon but some clouds stick around into the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Dry, seasonable, and pleasant with winds at 10 mph. More clouds than sun for much of the day, but they will be thin, allowing some sunlight to filter through. Bring the jacket if heading out tonight with lows dipping to the 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50/60s; Low: 30s/40s. An enjoyable first day of fall for the high country, but keep the windbreaker with you with a modest breeze this afternoon, particularly at the higher elevations. Thin clouds will generally persist through the day and clear out overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure begins to build in on Sunday, but mid-level moisture will lead to spotty cloud cover in the Sangres and Wet Mountains on Sunday. A brief pop up shower is possible on a couple peaks. Otherwise, temperatures begin climbing the stairs and skies clear across the region with a sun-filled Monday ahead. Clouds may return to the mountains on Tuesday while the corridor stays dry. Plenty of sun all week with temperatures remaining above average.

