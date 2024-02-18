A mild Sunday with a warming trend that continues into Presidents' Day

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mostly clear and cold night in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average. But the sun will warm up temperatures quickly on Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 48;

A sunny morning will become a partly cloudy afternoon. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 54;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with a mild afternoon. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 55;

Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday with breezy W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 45;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday afternoon but with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 49;

Sunny in the morning then clouds will increase during the day. Wind will be from the SSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/19; High: 49/53;

Partly cloudy and warming up on Sunday. Winds will be gusty from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph in Trinidad and 30 mph in Walsenburg.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

The mountains will be partly to mostly cloudy with the valleys warming to the mid-40s. There will be snow over the mountain tops along the Continental Divide, but dry weather east of the divide. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperature will creep up in the coming days, with 40s and 50s in the mountain valleys and 50s to 60s in the plains on Presidents' Day. Then we will see mostly 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall a bit on Thursday with our next cold front. Right now this front looks weak but will have some moisture with it with both rain and snow possible on Thursday. Stay tuned as we gather more data on Thursday's system.

