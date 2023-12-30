A mild start to New Year's weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and cold tonight with seasonable overnight lows in the teens and 20s in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 55;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 56;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 51;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with W wind at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

Sunny on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/27; High: 53/57;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-40s in the mountain valleys, and mid-30s in the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, there will be increased clouds during the afternoon across the state, and the central mountains will be light snow showers. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees compared to Saturday's highs across southern Colorado. It looks like the clouds will decrease enough for the AdAmAn Club Fireworks displays on Sunday evening at 9 pm and midnight.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

