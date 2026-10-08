A mild overnight, warm conditions continue into the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures remain fairly mild. Skies will be mostly to fully clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

It will be a mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s. More changes to come next week

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

Skies will be clear overnight. A low of 52 overnight. More changes to come next week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

Conditions will be mostly to fully clear overnight. Temperatures in the mid 50s. More changes to come next week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 71;

A isolated shower will be possible early in the evening. The rest of the night will be mostly clear. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s. More changes to come next week.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the start of next week, a strong system moves in from the Pacific Northwest. Confidence is increasing for a cooling trend along with some precipitation. Overall, the track of the storm will determine both how cold it gets, and how much precipitation southern Colorado sees.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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