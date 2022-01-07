A mild Friday with a pleasant weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures have been gradually climbing since midnight with a warming westerly wind arriving. Temperatures will be to the 30s by 9 am along I-25 and then rise to about 15 degrees above average. Downsloping winds will push out the cold arctic air from west to east.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 60; Low: 29. A beautiful Friday with sunshine and a breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 63; Low: 28. Very mild on Friday with sunny conditions and a breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 65; Low: 39. A breezy day with winds sustained about 15 mph and warming up nicely.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 29. A mild Friday ahead with sunshine and breezy winds sustained at about 20 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warming to the mid-50s with a breeze Friday.

PLAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Some of the cold dense air lingers near the Kansas state line. Lamar will be stuck in the upper 40s whereas La Junta will warm to near 60.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Highs will reach the low 60s Friday with breezy winds and sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. The San Luis Valley will reach the 40s, other mountain valleys will reach the low 50s Friday. The winds will be breezy, sustained about 20 mph gusting to 30-40 mph at times.

Extended Outlook: On Saturday light snow showers will move into the mountains, with a few isolated snow bands making it east of the continental divide. There is a chance of some light snow making it to I-25 Saturday night, favoring higher elevation zones like the Palmer Divide. Any snow accumulation will be less than an inch. A rain/snow mix is possible at elevations below 6,000 feet. This chance of snow will be accompanied by a cold front that will drop temperatures back to seasonable levels Sunday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter