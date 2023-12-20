A mild and mostly cloudy Wednesday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Our weather today will remain on the mild, but not wild side. Temperatures will be as much as 5-10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, but still well above average for this time of the year. Some energy coming out of Arizona will bring a few snow showers into the San Juan and La Garita Mountains today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected here locally.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 34. After yesterday's record setting high of 67 degrees, today will be slightly cooler with more clouds across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. Filtered sunshine, light breezes and mild highs on Tuesday, with temperatures well above our average high of 47 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 38. A mellow weather pattern will continue on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and lower 60s this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 26. Wednesday's forecast will only be slightly cooler than what we saw yesterday, with a mostly cloudy skies and a mild high near 50 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild highs on Wednesday, with a great looking forecast to take advantage of for that last minute shopping or travel ahead of the holidays.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Although not as warm as yesterday, today's weather will be great, with a mild mix of sun and clouds on tap for the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Much like what we saw on Tuesday, our weather today will be dry and quiet, with just a few more clouds expected in today's forecast.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Other than a few light snow showers later today in the San Juans and La Garitas, we should see a dry and pleasant day in the southeastern mountains, with light winds and mostly cloudy skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will remain on the dry and mild side, with light winds throughout Southern Colorado. Our next storm system will move onshore Friday, setting the stage for an unsettled weekend. Ahead of the storm, Friday will be our last mellow and mild day before rain and snow showers begin to develop Saturday afternoon. A transition to snow will follow Saturday evening, with periods of snow likely on Sunday. Snow showers will be possible into the overnight hours before tapering off early on Christmas Day.

Temperatures will cool throughout the weekend, with highs on Sunday only warming to the 30s. Highs on Christmas Day will be even colder, with some snow still possible during the early morning hours.

