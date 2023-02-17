A mild and breezy weekend ahead for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and not nearly as cold. Overnight lows will be seasonable, generally in the teens and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 54; Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 56; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 51; Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 44; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 49; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/22; High: 51/54; Partly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 40-60 mph. A HIGH-WIND WATCH is in effect from Saturday at 2 pm until Sunday at 11 am.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative teens to teens; High: 30s/40s; Partly cloudy on Saturday with wind gusts anywhere from 30-70 mph, with the strongest gusts for the southern Sangre De Cristos. A HIGH-WIND WATCH is in effect from Saturday at 2 pm until Sunday at 11 am for the southern Sangre De Cristos.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued starting Saturday 2 pm and lasting overnight until Sunday 11 am.#COwx pic.twitter.com/ipMZpn0Cjp — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) February 17, 2023

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be gusty across the region, especially for the mountains and I-25 corridor. Winds will calm down on Sunday evening. Temperatures will remain on the mild side through President's Day and into Tuesday. Then the next cold front and chance of snow showers arrive Wednesday.

