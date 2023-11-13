A mellow and mild start to the work week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

With no sign of any rain or snow early this week in Southern Colorado, it will be a beautiful Monday from the Palmer Divide to the Raton Mesa. Daytime highs will be similar to what we saw back on Sunday, topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 31. Add an extra layer to your outfit this morning, but be prepared to shed those layers this afternoon as daytime high will warm into the 60s across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 27. A nice and mild start to the week, with light southerly breezes and plenty of sunshine on tap for our Monday.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 38. Mild and sunny, with light and variable winds across eastern Fremont County on Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 28. Don't forget a sweater or a winter coat this morning as you head out the door. Sunshine and mild highs in the mid 50s will follow this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. We'll see a bright and mild start to the week throughout Southern Colorado, with some gorgeous weather Monday afternoon for the Tri Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm and sunny, but watch out for a windy start to the week across the eastern Plains. Peak southerly gusts today could top 30 mph in some spots.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A mild and sunny to mostly sunny start to the week for the southern I-25 corridor, with afternoon highs warming into the 50s and 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Monday's forecast will bring a combination of dry skies, sunshine and comfortable temperatures to the mountains as our highs today look to top out in the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a couple of gorgeous days early this week, a potent storm system moving into the coast of California will bring stronger wind gusts to Southern Colorado late this week. Thursday's wind gusts will be around 25-35 mph, with high fire danger certainly a possibility due to the dry, windy and warm forecast.

A sneak peek into our weekend forecast shows the potential for a few rain showers on Saturday, and a wintry mix or light snow on Sunday.

