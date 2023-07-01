A mellow and gorgeous start to July for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A perfect start to July for not only our region, but the entire state of Colorado! A few fair weather clouds and some breezy north winds will about it excitement wise today as daytime highs warm a good 5-10 degrees from yesterday. While we can't rule out an isolated shower or two this afternoon over and near the mountains, most us will stay dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 55. After plenty of rain and a high of just 72° on Friday, Saturday's forecast will be warmer and drier across the Pikes Peak Region. Enjoy!

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. A nice warm-up begins today, as well as a dry start to the weekend after a much more active day this past Friday.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 58. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon as daytime highs return to the middle 80s. Rain is not expected on Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. A wonderful weather day for Teller County, and a gorgeous start to our holiday weekend. Clouds will increase this afternoon, with around a 10-20% chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm later today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A gorgeous and warmer start to the weekend, with only about a 10% chance of a quick passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry skies Saturday and plenty of sunshine for the Plains. While we won't see any storms this afternoon, northerly wind gusts will be up near 20-25 mph at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. There will be no complaining about today's weather as we're expecting dry skies and warm, but below average highs.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. After a couple of stormy days in the mountains, we're looking a lot quieter today, with only a few isolated showers possible late this afternoon. I see the best chances north of Highway 50.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, with some of these storms capable of larger hail and damaging wind gusts. Main severe threat at this point looks to stay east of I-25.

Highs will continue to warm on Sunday and Monday before leveling off on Tuesday, Independence Day. The Fourth of July will be firecracker hot on the Plains, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Along with the warmth, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible that afternoon and evening. Right now it appears that most of Mother Nature's theatrics should end before sunset when the real fireworks are expected to launch into the nighttime sky.

