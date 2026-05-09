A lovely Mother's Day weekend is in store before hot weather next week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with light wind and seasonable temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 83;

Saturday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 81;

A warm Saturday is in store with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 68;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Saturday will be mild and partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with warm temperatures and a light breeze out of the NW at 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm after sunset.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/44; High: 77/82;

Saturday will be warm and partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be mild and breezy on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-35 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Extended outlook forecast:

A breezy cold front moves overnight Saturday, bringing some sprinkles and clouds Sunday morning. But the afternoon will be mostly sunny on Mother's Day, and temperatures will drop about 10 degrees compared to Saturday.

Next week, a strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the central U.S., which will lead us to warmer-than-average temperatures all week. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average, with low 80s expected in Colorado Springs.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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