A hot Thursday before afternoon storms in southern Colorado

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger as late as 10-11 pm in the plains. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Thursday will initially be sunny and warm. The high will be about 5 degrees above average. Then, clouds will increase as storms begin to form. There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the early to late afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 92;

Hot again on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase, and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 90;

A quick warm-up on Thursday, followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 78;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning before clouds and thunderstorms develop in the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

It will be warm on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions early on, followed by afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

Mostly sunny in the morning and warming to the upper 80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms are possible by the late afternoon and evening, with an isolated severe thunderstorm possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 85/88;

It will be sunny in the morning, and then thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

A sunny start to the day with mountain valleys warming to the mid-70s to low 80s. By noon, showers and thunderstorms will be developing and will be possible through the late afternoon.

On Friday, it will be hot again in the mid-80s, with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in the Pikes Peak region.

This weekend is trending toasty and dry with a lot of sunshine. Colorado Springs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and possibly up to 90 on Sunday. The UV index will be high, so be sure to protect yourself from the sun and stay hydrated!

