A hot start to the weekend, with isolated thunderstorms near the mountains

The monsoon will remain activated this weekend state-wide, with showers and thunderstorms today expected to favor the mountains and Pikes Peak Region. Coverage today will be fairly spotty, but any storms that do form could be pretty strong. Severe threats this afternoon from 2-8 pm could include 1" hail and 60-70 mph. Slow moving storms will also bring the potential for flooding to urban areas and recent burn scars.

With the persistent monsoon flow in place, it will remain hot and muggy across Southern Colorado today. Highs on the Plains will range from the upper 80s to lower 100s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 61. Hot and muggy as the monsoon keeps summer going this weekend in Colorado Springs. Storm chances will be fairly limited today and tomorrow, but if a storm does pop off, it could produce gusty winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 63. The first full weekend of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo will be a hot one, with mostly dry skies today and upper 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. Sunshine this morning will give way to a hot and muggy afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible anytime after 2 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 49. A warm start to the weekend for Woodland Park, with sunshine early giving way to spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A very warm and humid start to the weekend, with a few isolated showers possible this afternoon and early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Hot, with breezy southwest winds keeping us mostly dry this afternoon. A few isolated evening thunderstorms will be possible on the eastern Plains, with severe threats highest this evening north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Storms today will be few and far between, but any storms that do form could come with hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy after the lunch hour as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains today. Any storms that do form will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

We'll continue to keep a chance for spotty afternoon thunderstorms in our forecast Sunday afternoon for both the Pikes Peak Region and our mountains. Our highs on Sunday will be slightly cooler, topping out in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 90s in Pueblo.

A cool front early next week will drop our highs down to the lower 80s in Colorado Sprigns. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible on Monday before drier air looks to briefly return to Southern Colorado around the middle of the week.

