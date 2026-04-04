A hard freeze is expected Saturday morning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a cold night with the entire region expected to drop below freezing. Most overnight lows will dip into the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny with SE wind at 5 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 65;

Saturday starts cold but will be sunny. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 64;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 55;

Saturday will be sunny with variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

Saturday will be cool and mostly sunny. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with wind turning out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/25; High: 61/65;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a light breeze out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a cold morning and mild afternoon. Wind will be variable in direction, but pretty light at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Easter Sunday will be similar to Saturday with sunshine and light wind, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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