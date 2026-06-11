A gusty but dry cold front keeps fire danger high on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front blows through the plains overnight, bringing a sharp change to northerly winds gusting 30-50 mph through Thursday morning. Overnight low temperatures will remain mild, but the high temperatures will cool in the plains by about 10 degrees on Thursday.

Thursday Fire Danger:

The cold front does not bring higher humidity with it, so unfortunately, even with the cool down, fire danger remains high with the gusty winds on Thursday. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am until 6 pm for Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers Counties, and from 2 to 8 pm for Fremont, Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, and central Las Animas Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny with an average high temperature on Thursday. Wind will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

RED FLAG WARNING from 2-8 pm. It will be sunny and gusty on Thursday with ENE wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 83;

RED FLAG WARNING from 2-8 pm. Thursday will be sunny and dry with gusty wind out of the ENE at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

It will be a warm and sunny Thursday. Wind will be out of the NW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 75;

It will be sunny and warm on Thursday with NE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am - 6 pm for Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers Counties. Wind will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph, gusting 25-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 80/83;

RED FLAG WARNING from 2-8 pm. It will be sunny and dry on Thursday with gusty wind out of the NNE at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm and mostly sunny on Thursday. Wind will be variable at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday it will be sunny and breezy once again with temperatures boosting back up to the 80s and 90s across the region. The weekend starts with heat on Saturday, but a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. A stronger cold front and surge of moisture arrive on Sunday, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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