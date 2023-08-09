A gorgeous and sunny Wednesday ahead for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A really nice day on tap for most of Southern Colorado, with dry skies, light winds and seasonably cool temperatures. Daytime highs today will warm into the 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 70s and 80s for the Plains.

High fire danger will remain a concern in the San Luis Valley today, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from noon to 8 pm. Wind gusts in some spots could top 40 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 55. Hump Day is here, which means that we've made it to the midway point of our work week. Weather wise...it will be a good looking summer day, with sunshine and low 80s this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 57. After yesterday's high of 96°, we're looking at a pretty nice cool down this afternoon as we look to top out in the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 58. Still warm today, but cooler than the past couple of days. Along with the cool down, we're expecting a rare sunny and dry summer day in Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 47. Wall-to-wall sunshine, light breezes and mid 70s will make for a gorgeous day in the Woodland Park area. Enjoy!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. During the middle of summer, it doesn't get much better than this! We'll see mostly sunny skies today along the Palmer Divide and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. After some serious hail and severe weather on the eastern Plains on Tuesday, today will be a much nicer and much quieter day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and slightly breezy this afternoon, but rain-free across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Enjoy today's dry weather because by tomorrow, monsoon moisture will be on the rise, bringing back the potential for more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the mountains late this week and weekend.

With monsoon moisture increasing over the Four Corners Region late this week, the mountains will be much wetter than the Plains. Afternoon thunderstorms, with some heavy rain will be possible in the high country, especially by Friday, with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor.

As monsoon moisture spreads east, storm chances in the Plains will be on the rise this weekend. For now, Sunday and Monday look to be the most active days, with cooler temperatures likely by then due to an increase in clouds and thunderstorms.

