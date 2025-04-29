A frost is possible on Tuesday morning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moving through southern Colorado on Monday evening will cool down the region to the 20s and 30s tonight. The plains will be cool enough for frost development, and a freeze is expected in the mountains and higher elevations.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 60;

A frost is possible in the morning, followed by a cooler but comfortable afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy for most of the day. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 65;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chilly morning and mild afternoon. There is a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 61;

Tuesday will be chilly in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon. There is a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 54;

A cold start to the day with some clouds, then the afternoon will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, with a dusting of snow possible on the grass and elevated surfaces.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 57;

It will be mostly cloudy and near freezing in the morning, with a partly cloudy and cool afternoon expected. There is a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

It will be chilly in the morning in the low to mid-30s with a frost possible. The afternoon will be comfortable in the 60s. There is a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms, favoring the plains near I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 57/60;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with chilly morning temperatures and a cool but comfortable afternoon. There is a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Tuesday with freezing temperatures in the morning and cool temperatures in the afternoon in the 50s to low 60s. Widely scattered rain and snow are expected in the afternoon and evening, with the rain-snow line around 9,000 feet. Snow accumulations will generally be light and in the grass for the valleys. Mountain tops may see a few inches of snow on Tuesday night.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be a week with seasonable 60s and 70s and a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms. On Wednesday, the storms will be in the afternoon and quite spotty. On Thursday, it will be more of a cloudy and rainy day throughout the region. We start to dry out on Friday and continue through the weekend. I am still monitoring for isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday and Saturday, favoring the mountains.

