A frost advisory is in effect Saturday morning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cold tonight with frost possible. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued from midnight until 8 am. Cover sensitive plants!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. It will be sunny on Saturday with S wind at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 70;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. Saturday will be sunny and dry with SW wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 68;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. It will be sunny on Saturday for the Music and Blossom Festival. Wind will be out of the SE at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

A cool and sunny Saturday with WSW wind at 5 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 61;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. It will be sunny on Saturday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. It will be sunny and mild on Saturday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/32; High: 65/66;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. It will be a sunny Saturday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be sunny and cool on Saturday. Areas with snow will see plenty of melt over the weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 5 degrees warmer with sunshine and a few clouds.

Next week, we start on a warm note with low 70s on Monday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Then a cold front moves in, dropping temperatures to the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will also bring moisture with it. Expect a cloudy Tuesday with rain showers, possibly transitioning to a wintry mix or snow on Tuesday night in the plains. Snow is likely in the mountains. Showers are expected to come to an end on Wednesday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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