A frost advisory is in effect for northern El Paso County on Tuesday morning

Lingering showers will end between 9-11 pm. Dry air will move in overnight and temperatures will become chilly.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect on Tuesday morning from 3 am until 8 am for northern El Paso County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 71;

Tuesday will be warm with near-average temperatures. It will be a beautiful afternoon with dry conditions and a mostly sunny sky. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 77;

It will be mostly sunny and near-average on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 74;

A beautiful Tuesday is in store with mostly sunny conditions and WNW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 61;

Tuesday will be cold in the morning and cool in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be from the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 66;

FROST ADVISORY from 3 am until 8 am. The day will warm up quickly after a cold start. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind will be light.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with light wind and comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/35; High: 71/74;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with light wind and comfortable temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Tuesday with a below freezing morning and highs reaching the low to upper 60s.

The rest of the week is looking dry in southern Colorado, and temperatures will be on the rise. The warmest day will be on Friday with highs reaching the 70s-90s. This weekend we are watching for afternoon thunderstorm potential, with the highest chance on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Plan for seeking shelter if a thunderstorm occurs.

