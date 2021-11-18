A frigid night ahead with teens by Thursday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight the sky will be clear and winds will be calm, allowing heat on the ground to radiate into space without disruption. This will lead to surface temperatures plummeting tonight to the single digits and teens.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 12; High: 48. Thursday will be partly cloudy with light winds and cold temperatures.

PUEBLO: Low: 9; High: 50. A chilly day with temperatures below average. Bundle up!

CANON CITY: Low: 17; High: 51. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be chilly Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 48. A chilly day Thursday with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: teens; High: 50s. Upper 40s or low 50s on Thursday with sunshine.

PLAINS: Low: teens; High: 50s. Sunny with a few clouds and chilly temperatures tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 50s. Upper teens tonight and low 50s with sunshine on Thursday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s/50s. The coldest air will be in the San Luis Valley tonight in the single digits. Tomorrow will warm to the upper 40s or low 50s for mountain valleys with light wind and sunshine.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will warm back to seasonable 50s and 60s by Friday and Saturday under partly cloudy sky conditions. Temperatures cool back to below average in the low 50s on Sunday but staying sunny and dry.

