A freeze warning on Halloween morning will chill you to the bone

Rain and snow showers should come to an end between 8-11 pm in our region tonight. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, but some patchy fog is possible in El Paso County and along the lower Arkansas River in the morning.

It will be very cold tonight with a widespread hard freeze expected. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from midnight until 10 am on Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 54;

FREEZE WARNING until 10 am Thursday. Patchy morning fog is possible, and it will clear out leading to a sunny day. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to upper 30s for trick-or-treating.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 58;

FREEZE WARNING until 10 am Thursday. Mostly sunny on Thursday with light wind and chilly temperatures. Trick-or-treating will begin in the low 50s and cool to the mid-40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with cool temperatures. For trick-or-treating it will be in the low 50s just before sunset and cooling to the 40s after sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 49;

Sunny on Thursday with melting snow. It will remain chilly all day. Trick-or-treating will be in the 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 52;

FREEZE WARNING until 10 am Thursday. The sun will come out and help to melt snow on Thursday. It will be a cool but calm day. Trick-or-treating will be cold in the low 40s to mid-30s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

FREEZE WARNING until 10 am Thursday. There is a chance of patchy fog early in the morning and then clearing out with sunshine. It will be a cool day in the mid-50s to low-60s. Trick-or-treating will be in the low 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/27; High: 60/61;

FREEZE WARNING until 10 am Thursday. It will be sunny and cool on Thursday afternoon. Trick-or-treating will be chilly in the 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

No need for a freeze warning as hard freezes have already occurred, but it will also be cold in the morning in the teens and 20s. The afternoon will be sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-40s to low 50s in the mountain valleys.

Friday and the weekend are looking comfortable with sunshine and 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains. The next cold front with rain and snow showers will arrive on Monday, stay tuned for more details.

