A foot of snow could fall under a winter storm warning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will be possible in El Paso and Teller Counties through about 10 pm, and then the heaviest snow overnight will fall along and south of the Arkansas River/HWY 50.

A WINTER STORM WARNING (pink) and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple) are in effect through Saturday at 11 am.

Scroll to the bottom of this article to see expected snow totals.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 45;

A few flurries and low clouds are possible in the morning, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and mild day. Wind will be from the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 49;

Snow may linger in the morning until about 9 am and the afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool. Wind will be out of the north at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 46;

An early morning snow shower is possible, which will clear out and it will be partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 40;

Cloudy with a flurry possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly on Saturday. Wind will be from the NE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 40;

Partly cloudy with melting snow on Saturday and remaining chilly all day. Wind will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be clear north of HWY 50, with morning showers along the Arkansas River, and heavy snow south of HWY 50 until about noon-2 pm. Temperatures will rebound to the low 40s to low 50s, depending on how much snow is on the ground in your city.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/23; High: 36/37;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 11 am. Travel will be unadvised until roads are plowed. The sun will come out during the late afternoon and temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, helping to improve road conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

The Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristos are under a WINTER STORM WARNING, the northern Sangre De Cristos are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 11 am Saturday. The sky will begin to clear by late morning to early afternoon and the sun will peak out, helping (plowed) roads improve during the day.

Snow total forecast from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon:

Southern I-25 zone:

