A few storms on Friday, otherwise drying out and heating up through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering rain and storms will dissipate by 9-10 pm, and the clouds will gradually clear out overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a temperature about 6 degrees above average. There is a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, most likely between 2 and 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

It will be mostly sunny and HOT on Friday. There is a low chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

Toasty on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Otherwise, mostly sunny with light wind.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon shower or storm between 1-5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Mostly sunny and very warm on Friday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60; High: 80s-90s;

Hot on Friday with sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 80s to mid-90s. There is a chance of strong afternoon thunderstorms in the plains, favoring our easternmost counties north of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/53; High: 87/90;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday and likely dry, with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Apply the SPF and stay hydrated!

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning with a few very spotty showers possible in the afternoon. It will be very warm in the mid-70s to mid-80s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend is trending hot and dry. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s from the mountain valleys to the plains. Storm chances are low with the best chance in the easternmost counties of Colorado, so don't count on an evening thunderstorm to cool you down.

The heat continues into Monday before a weak cold front takes temperatures down 5-10 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. That front may provide thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

