A few storms Friday before heating up this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain will linger in the plains tonight until about midnight, then it will be partly cloudy across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with near average temperatures. There is a chance for a quick afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Friday. There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 78;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday with a chance of a quick afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 83;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a chance of a quick afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Most of the plains will be dry on Friday afternoon with highs reaching the mid-80s to low 90s. A few widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/55; High: 87/88;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with warm temperatures. There is a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with widely scattered early afternoon thunderstorms for the mountain valleys on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend is trending hot and dry in southern Colorado. Temperatures will rise into the 80s in the mountains and the 90s to triple digits in the plains. The heat risk will be moderate, meaning those sensitive to heat should avoid being outdoors and stay hydrated.

The heat sticks around early next week before we start to cool back down on Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances return to the daily forecast starting Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.