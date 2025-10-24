A few spotty showers linger on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and thunderstorms will linger in the eastern plains through about 11 pm to midnight. Overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 59;

Friday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of spotty rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than average. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 5 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 50;

It will be partly cloudy with a low chance of a light wintry mix. Wind will be light out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 56;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a low chance of rain. Wind will be out of the N at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the plains with very spotty rain showers possible on Friday. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/38; High: 57/59;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain. Wind will be out of the N at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

The mountain valleys will see rain or a wintry mix possible on Friday, with snow showers above 10,000 feet. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be dry and warming up. Temperatures will return to the 50s to 70s. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday, then more clouds move in on Sunday. Winds will be breezy each day, but a bit gustier on Sunday, up to 25-30 mph.

An early preview of Halloween looks cool in the 60s during the day and in the mid-30s at night. It looks to potentially be windy as well, with a possible cold front arriving in the evening.

