A few showers Tuesday on the southeastern Plains with dry skies near I-25

It's another dry and gusty day in Southern Colorado, with a cold front on the way this evening. Red Flag Warnings are in place today for Fremont County from Noon to 7 PM. While these warnings are not in place today across the Pikes Peak Region, it will once again be dry, warm, and breezy - and outdoor burning should be avoided.

Because of the AM downslope breezes, we're once again waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning in many areas. The average low today in Colorado Springs, for reference, is 26. Temperatures will warm up to the 70s and 80s today on the Plains, similar to yesterday.

The gustiest wind in the Pikes Peak Region will be in southern El Paso County, Monument Hill, and areas just east of the Pikes Peak Massif. In these zones, expect wind gusts this afternoon in the 25-35 mph range. In Colorado Springs itself, some gustier breezes will mix down later in the afternoon - after 3-4 PM. At the same time, it will once again be dry today across all of Southern Colorado with relative humidity levels in the 10-15% range. Again: although Red Flag Warnings are not in place at this time for El Paso County, it is worth treating today as though they were in place and avoiding activities that could start a wildfire. These conditions are sufficient enough to result in rapid fire spread.

In Canon City and Salida, we are likely to see wind gusts of 30-40 mph this afternoon.

Through the day, an upper-level system will track south of Colorado. Most moisture with this system will stay south. A separate northern system will approach late this afternoon.

Combined, this means skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. A few sprinkles are possible, mainly north of the Palmer Divide.

A cold front will arrive this evening around sunset associated with that northern system, which will bring a brief chance for a shower, well southeast of I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 31. Dry, downslope wind will continue to bring above average temperatures to the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, with our high today more than 15 degrees above average. Although we are not expecting to meet Red Flag Warning criteria with the wind today, relative humidity will once again be in the teens. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 32. Warm, but not record breaking warmth on Tuesday, with today's record high of 86°F also the hottest March temperature ever recorded. Much like Colorado Springs, Red Flag Warnings are not expected today, in spite of today being breezy and very dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 35. Fremont County will fall back under a Red Flag Warning today starting at noon. Wind gusts to 35 mph will be matched with relative humidity in the teens, and this could lead to critical fire growth potential

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 27. If February felt like April in Woodland Park, then this second week of March is going to feel like May! Highs today will warm into the lower 60s, with westerly wind gusts this afternoon to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm downslope breezes will drive temperatures into the upper 60s on Tuesday, which is more than 15 degrees above average. Gusts from the west will peak at around 30 mph this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s/30s. Breezy W/SW winds this afternoon will drive temperatures into the 70s and 80s. A low tracking to our south will bring the potential for a few rogue showers to the southeastern Plains this afternoon, where a thunderstorm or two also can't be ruled out.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm again on Tuesday, with downsloping wind gusts to 35 mph. The aforementioned low to our south may bring an isolated shower to our forecast this afternoon, though chances for rain remain very low as most of the moisture is expected to stay to our south.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Outside of a very small chance of a rain or snow shower this afternoon, our weather will remain dry, mild and gusty on Tuesday. Peak wind gusts in the mountain zones today will be around 30-45 mph.

Wednesday will be cooler following tonight's cold front. Highs will be seasonal in the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light and upslope through the morning and early afternoon. Downslope wind will return west of I-25 relatively quickly, but fire danger will be low.

Thursday through Saturday features a return of the persistent broad ridge of high pressure across the west, and fire danger will be persistently high. The polar jet stream will be north of the state, with some of that energy and flow mixing down into Colorado. On Thursday that will be assisted by an upper level low in Canada that increases something called the pressure gradient. Wind occurs because air is constantly trying to flow from high to low pressure. So, when we strengthen the contrast between high and low pressure...we get more wind. Highs are back to the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday. It will be consistently breezy each day with gusts of 25-35 mph each afternoon, and sustained winds of 10-20 mph. Stronger gusts as usual are possible west of I-25. The gustiest day at the moment appears to be Saturday, which will also be the warmest day.

The next cold front will arrive late Saturday night. It leads to another "blip" of a cooldown on Sunday and Monday - before, you guessed it, straight back to impressive warmth. In fact, next week's warmth looks even more intense than this week. The average first 80 degree day in Colorado Springs is May 9th. Since 1895, there have been 5 years in which the first 80 degree day was recorded in March. Three of those five have occurred since 2015, with the earliest ever 80 degree day being March 16th, 2015. This will be relevant next week.

