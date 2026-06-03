A few more thunderstorms on Wednesday before a drier end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly cloudy overnight, especially in the plains. Areas of patchy fog may develop, especially in the Pikes Peak Region (Teller and El Paso County).

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

It will be cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 87;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 77;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with areas of fog, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/55; High: 77/78;

It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Wednesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday, with afternoon and early evening thunderstorm chances.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer than on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, favoring the mountains and I-25. Friday and Saturday are trending hot and dry in the 70s to 90s. Sunday will also be in the upper 80s with an isolated thunderstorm returning to the forecast, especially in the mountains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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