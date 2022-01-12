A few more mild days to go before a Friday freeze

Tonight's Forecast:

Expect another cold night for Southern Colorado, thanks to a super dry airmass and light winds. Although lows will fall below freezing across the Plains, the coldest air will once again settle into the San Luis Valley, where another round of negative readings will be possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25; High: 57. Mostly sunny and warm for January temperatures will remain in the forecast on Wednesday, with highs running 10-15 degrees above average.

PUEBLO: Low: 16; High: 61. More sunshine can be expected across the Arkansas River Valley on Wednesday, and it will be mild once again, as highs look to top out in the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 60. Not quite as warm as what we saw today, but still some great weather for this time of the year with a high up near 60 degrees.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 19; High: 49. A little bit of a northwest breeze in our Wednesday forecast, but otherwise, absolutely nothing to complain about as it will be another gorgeous winter day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. The great weather that we've seen so far this week will just keep on coming as Wednesday's forecast will feature mostly sunny skies and mild highs.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Wow! No deep freeze or heavy snow to worry about on Wednesday. Instead, we'll see more gorgeous and mild weather, with unseasonable highs rising into the 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. A gentle downslope breeze will bring more unseasonably warm and sunny weather to our forecast on Wednesday, with 50s for daytime highs.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. More magnificent weather for our mountains on Wednesday, with chilly lows and comfortable daytime highs. Wind shouldn't be much an issue, but the higher peaks could see gusts to 35 mph.

Extended Outlook:

We'll hang onto this week's great weather for one more day Thursday before our next cold front drops into Southern Colorado. The front will be more of a wind maker than a snow maker, with gusts to 45 mph by Friday. Mountain snow showers and a few Pikes Peak Region flurries will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, but accumulations look super minor at this point. Chilly weather will follow Saturday before a warm-up heading into next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter