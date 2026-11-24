Tonight's Forecast:

Lows drop off into the teens and 20s with many still seeing the chance at snow flurries and few stray cool rain showers. We will see flurries around the Pikes Peak Region until at 9 p.m. and then energy shifts out to the east. The plains will see light flurries later in the evening with wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 46;

A few more flurries are likely Monday night for the northern and western sides of Colorado Springs with s lick roads possible. The rest of the week doesn't have too much going on in the forecast with warming temperatures and dry time.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 48;

A few stray snowflakes could be seen Monday night for Pueblo, but for the most part will be dry. We will continue to track cool temperatures into Tuesday ahead of rebounding temperatures for the rest of Thanksgiving week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

More cool temperatures and chances for snow flurries for the earlier evening hours on Monday night. Temperatures start to increase on Tuesday with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 39;

Snow flurries linger for Teller county Monday night with a bit more of additional accumulation likely. The rest of the week will be drier with more sunshine and even nicer temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a cool Monday night and cooler than average Tuesday, the rest of Thanksgiving week looks great with seasonal or above seasonal highs in the 50s and even 60s for some. Sunshine will return with dry time. The next system that we have the chance to see arrives by the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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