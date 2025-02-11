A few flurries Tuesday morning, with heavier snow Tuesday night

Today’s Forecast:

A few light snow showers or flurries will continue to fall this morning around the Pikes Peak Region and southeastern mountains. Even though accumulations will be minimal, there will likely be some slick roads in less traveled areas, such as our driveways and neighborhoods. Our weather will also be colder today, with highs on the Plains mostly in the 20s.

Most areas should see a break in the action from late this morning through most of the afternoon ahead of the next wave of snow. Snow will pick up around the evening commute in the Pikes Peak Region, expanding across the rest of Southern Colorado later tonight. Snow will continue through the overnight hours before tapering of to lighter snow showers by Wednesday morning. Accumulations through Wednesday are expected to be around 2-4" in the Pikes Peak Region, 2-3" in Pueblo and 1-4" for Canon City.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisories will go into Tuesday afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 23; Low: 5.

The Springs is starting off the morning with snow showers across the area. A break will be likely going into the noon hour, but snow showers will pick up again in the late afternoon and into the evening. Slick spots on back roads and neighborhoods will be likely this morning. Much colder temperatures have already moved into the area and we will only make it into the lower 20s across the area.

Pueblo forecast: High: 26; Low: 8.

Pueblo will also see snow showers pick up this morning as well as much colder temperatures. Snow showers will calm during the afternoon, but pick back up again in the evening. Temperatures throughout the day will only make it into the mid-20s, and lows will be in the single digits.

Canon City forecast: High: 29; Low: 11.

Canon City will start off chilly this morning with temperatures in the teens. Highs across the area will only make it into the upper 20s. Snow showers will move in towards the late afternoon and will get heavier. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 1 and 4 inches.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: -1.

Woodland Park is starting out this morning with below zero temperatures and light flurries. Snowfall will get heavier in the afternoon and evening hours. Blowing snow is not out of the question with this storm. Once we get into the overnight hours, snowfall will gradually get calmer, and will likely end by Wednesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 25; Low: 1.

The Monument area will also start off chilly this morning with temperatures in the teens an drop throughout the day. Snowfall is ongoing for the morning and we will likely see a break around the afternoon hours. Snow will pick back up in the late afternoon and evening. The snow is expected to end Wednesday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 20s; Low: Single Digits.

The Plains this morning are starting off with cold temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day as this system moves through. Snow will move in a little later around the afternoon. This snow will continue through Wednesday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 38/45; Low: 8.

Walsenburg and Trinidad will have temperatures in the teens this morning. This is not a day where you want to skip out on the layers. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. Snow will move in later in the afternoon, but there are some ongoing snow showers near La Veta. Snow is expected to end in the morning on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: Below zero.

The mountains are starting the morning off below zero and mostly cloudy skies. There are some light snow showers in the Sangres in the higher elevations. These snow showers will likely pick up closer to the late afternoon and evening hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Through the afternoon on Wednesday, a few snow showers will be persisting in the San Luis Valley. The high country will also be dealing with some snow blowing around which will make travel difficult. These snowfall rates will continue to decrease and Winter Weather Advisories will expire earlier in El Paso and Pueblo counties around 11AM. Our advisories further East will remain until 2PM. Some of our coldest temperatures this week are expected on Thursday after this system moves through.

Dry conditions will take over for a few days, but once we get into Friday, some light snow showers will be possible in the high country. Some temperatures are a little uncertain going into Saturday due to the next system that will be moving in along with another round of snow. This will be short lived because going into Sunday, temperatures will be closer to the seasonal average.



Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

