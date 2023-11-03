A fantastic Friday ahead of a dry and warm weekend

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will continue to warm the air around Southern Colorado on Friday, with highs this afternoon more than 30 degrees warmer than what we saw back on Monday. In spite of a few clouds in the forecast, high temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s today on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 69; Low: 37. After that brutally cold start to the week, highs today will warm well into the 60s, even flirting with 70 degrees in the Colorado Springs metro area.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 34. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day will be nicely complimented with mid 70s this afternoon in Pueblo, making for an unseasonably warm end to the week.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 42. Friday's forecast will feature a warm mix of sun and clouds in eastern Fremont County, with highs topping out in the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. The calendar may say November, but today's weather will feel more like spring than the middle of fall, with partly cloudy skies and lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A beautiful and mild Friday ahead for the Tri-Lakes area, which should help to melt away any leftover snow from last weekend's late October storm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. We'll see a warm and dry end to the work week, with highs on the Plains climbing comfortably into the lower to middle 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. After a wintry feel to the forecast earlier this week, highs on Friday will be considerably warmer, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. We'll see a mild mix of sun and clouds this afternoon in the high country, followed by a chilly night as overnight temperatures will cool down to the 20s and 30s.

A weak cold front will help to shave off a few degrees to our highs on Saturday, but after that brief dip in temperatures, we'll see a warmer and breezier end to the weekend. Sunday's highs will soar into the 70s! Dry skies can be expected early next week ahead of our next chance for wintry precipitation. For now, we're keeping a close eye on Wednesday and Thursday for those cooler and unsettled changes.

A reminder this weekend that we'll gain an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 am Sunday.

