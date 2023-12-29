A fantastic final Friday of 2023 ahead for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure building into the state this morning will bring us a much nicer forecast compared to the past few days. It will remain breezy in some areas today, with gusts in the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains nearing 15-25 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. A little breezy this morning, but most of the stronger gusts that we've been seeing this morning should diminish by the afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny and mild for the final Friday of 2023.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 18. Layer up this morning, but be prepared to shed those layers this afternoon as we'll be treated to sunshine and mild highs in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 28. A lovely looking day of weather ahead for the Canon City area, with mild sunshine and light breezes on tap for our Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 20. Although it's cold this morning, we'll see a nice warming trend today as highs in Teller County will climb into the upper 30s and 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. After a wild week of weather, Friday's forecast will be much less exciting, with mostly sunny skies and highs today in the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Friday's forecast on the Plains will be pretty typical for this time of the year, with a mild and breezy afternoon, and a cold night that follows.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Slight breezes, sunshine and mild highs for our Friday. Lows tonight will be cold, dropping back down to the 10s and 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. Dry skies today and tomorrow for the mountains, with highs in the 30s and 40s each afternoon, and lows in the 0s and 10s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The final weekend of 2023 will bring a mixed bag of weather to Southern Colorado, with Saturday expected to be the nicer day of the two. Saturday's forecast will be partly cloudy and mild, with 50s for the Plains. A cold front Sunday will shave off around 10-12 degrees to our daytime highs.

Sunday will be cloudier during the day, but the clouds should clear away by the evening hours, leaving us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the Adaman Club New Year's Eve fireworks. Temperatures at midnight in the Springs will be in the mid 20s, but it will be around 10 degrees at midnight on top of Pikes Peak.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.