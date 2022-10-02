A fall-like & unsettled start to the week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Occasional showers can be expected this evening, although in most areas, our latest wave of showers has already passed through. With drier skies expected overnight tonight, we should see overnight lows cool back down to the 30s in the high country, with a mix of 40s and 50s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 71; Near seasonal temperatures on Monday, and with another disturbance moving off of the mountains, we're looking at the potential for at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 77; A mild and unsettled start to the week, and along with those pleasant temperatures will come the possibility of rain and scattered thunderstorms late in the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 74; An unsettled start to the week as another round of showers and thunderstorms will move off of the mountains for the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 62; Mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for afternoon and evening rain showers, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to the potential for showers and thunderstorms from Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; After a few rain showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, the potential for rain will increase Monday night as a cold front drops into the Plains from the north.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Monday may start out with a brief period of dry weather for the southern I-25 corridor, but that looks to change by the afternoon as moisture increases and rain becomes more widespread by the second half of the day and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Up in the high country, we'll see another active day of weather, with a mix of rain and snow expected at times. Snow levels will remain around 10-11,000 feet above sea level.

Extended outlook forecast:

Unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday, with a wet and much cooler day following the passage of a cold front Monday evening. Highs Tuesday will be around 6-10 degrees cooler than Monday, with highs below average for this time of the year. High pressure to west our will begin to influence our weather by Wednesday, with drying skies for the Plains and pleasant, fall-like highs. This will be followed by a nice end to the week for the Plains, but for the mountains, daily rain and snow showers will remain in the forecast.

