A Fall feeling start to the week behind a cold front in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moves through southern Colorado on Sunday evening, and winds will be gusty out of the N at 20-30 mph. Some rain showers and thunderstorms have developed in El Paso County tonight as the front is moving through. Clouds will increase overnight, especially in the plains. It will be clear and cold in the mountains, cloudy and chilly in the plains, early Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 59;

It will be about 10 degrees below average with mostly cloudy conditions. Light rain is possible in the afternoon and evening. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 63;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with temperatures much cooler than average. The wind will be out of the ESE at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 62;

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be much cooler and the wind will be breezy out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 53;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 57;

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday with a chance of rain showers. Wind will be variable, at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than average.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/40; High: 58/63;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-70s;

The San Luis Valley will be mostly sheltered from this cold front, rising to the low 70s. The rest of our mountain valleys will be cooler in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday onward, we return to sunshine and warmth. Temperatures will swing the other way, to 10 degrees above average by Thursday with 70s and 80s. The warm weather is expected to last into the weekend.

