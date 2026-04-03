A dry cold front blows through on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will remain breezy tonight, gusting 20-30 mph. A cold front will arrive early in the morning, turning the wind out of a more northerly or northwesterly direction and gusting 30-40 mph. This cold front will bring chilly temperatures on Friday, but it pulls in dry air behind it.

Friday Fire Danger:

Even though Friday's cold front cools us down, the air remains very dry with humidity dropping below 15% in the afternoon. Winds will be gusting to 40 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 56;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 8 pm. It will be mostly sunny and cooler on Friday. Wind will be out of the NW at 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 61;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 8 pm. It will be cooler and mostly sunny on Friday. Wind will be out of the NW at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 58;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 8 pm. It will be cooler with gusty conditions on Friday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Friday will be sunny but chilly. Wind will be out of the NW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny but chilly on Friday. Wind will be out of the NNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 8 pm for the zones highlighted in red above. It will be cooler and sunny on Friday. Wind will be gusty out of the NW or WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/37; High: 57/62;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 8 pm. It will be sunny, cool, and breezy with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 8 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be a chilly but sunny Friday. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Easter weekend is looking pleasant! Temperatures return to the 60s and 70s in southern Colorado. The wind will be light with a slight breeze each day. It will be chilly Easter morning in the mid-30s in the plains and 20s in the mountains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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